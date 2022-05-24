Soludo dismisses claims on targetted killing of Northerners in Anambra

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has dismissed insinuations on ethnic and religious killings targeted at Northerners living in the state.

Soludo was reacting to claims by groups from the North who had likened the last weekend’s killing of a pregnant woman and 10 others, including her four children, by gunmen in the state to ethno-religious massacre.

In a statement on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, the governor said the clarification had become necessary because of serial insinuations and a “misleading” publication on the front page of a national daily.

The statement read: “This release has become necessary to set the records straight about a misleading publication on the front page of Daily Trust Newspaper of Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

“It reads as follows: ‘IPOB kills woman, 4 kids, 6 other Northerners in Anambra,’ with several riders.

“While it is true that there is general insecurity across the country, there is no targeted religious or ethnic killing in Anambra State. As a matter of fact, Anambra indigenes have suffered more casualties as a result of the unfortunate killings.

“The insensitive slant of the Daily Trust report has the tendency to stir anger and disaffection in other parts of the country.

“The report, therefore, is totally unacceptable and inimical to the unity and progress of the nation.

“The government of Anambra State hereby states that the report is not only sensational but misleading and should be immediately retracted to reflect the real situation on the ground.

“It is on record that Ndi Anambra and people of the North and other parts of the country, who live and do business in the state, not only share common values, but have always lived at peace with one another in the state.

“Governor Soludo’s administration has not only demonstrated commitment in tackling insecurity, but has continuously reassured both indigenes and non-indigenes in the state of their protection and safety.”

