Soludo forwards commissioners’ list to Anambra Assembly for approval

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on Tuesday, forwarded a list of 20 commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for approval.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Uche Okafor, read the governor’s letter at the plenary in Akwa and urged the lawmakers to urgently consider the nominees.

Okafor, who also read another letter sent by the governor requesting the House confirmation of 15 nominees as Special Adviser, directed the House Committee on Screening to begin the screening of the commissioner nominees.

The nominees are – Prof. Ofonze Amucheazi, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh and Prof. Chika Ifemeje.

Others are – Ifeatu Chinedu, Ifeanyi Okoma, Chiamaka Nnake, Dr. Afam Obidike, Patrick Aghamba, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Obinabo, Dr. Obinna Ugonnadi and Julius Chukwuemeka.

The rest are – Paul Nwosu, Foster Ihejiofor, Patricia Igwebuike, Felix Odimegwu, Chikodi Anara, Collins Nwabunwanne, Donatus Onyeji, Anthony Ifeanya and Paulinus Onyeaka.

