Soludo inaugurates committee to address insecurity, agitations in Anambra

Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra State, on Wednesday, inaugurated a commission to determine the exact source of the violent conflict in the South-East, which has resulted in insecurity.

The Truth, Justice, and Peace Committee is to be headed by Prof Chidi Odinkalu, with Amb. Bianca Ojukwu as secretary.

Prof. Solo Osita Chukwulobelu, Secretary to the State Government of Anambra State, who signed a press statement revealing this, laid out the committee’s terms of responsibility.

According to Chukwulobelu, the committee would have a direct line of communication with the Governor, will be given administrative support to carry out its duties, and will complete its work within six months of its inception.

Meanwhile, other members of the committee include; Dr Joe Nwaorgu, Dr Udenta Udenta, Dr Uju Agomoh, Rev. Fr (Msgnr) Jerome Madueke and Canon Dr Okechukwu C. Obi-Okoye.

READ ALSO: ‘Grant Kanu a speedy trial or release him,’ Soludo tells Nigerian govt

Others are; Mr. Charles Oputa (Charly Boy), Dr. John Otu, Mr. Ngozi Odumuko, Ms Onyeka Onwenu, Dr. Joe Abah, Mr. Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, Mr. Sam Egwuatu and Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu.

Soludo had called for dialogue with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other aggrieved groups in addressing the agitations in the South-East.

The Governor, who made the call during a programme on Channels Television, Sunday Politics, said noting favourable can be achieved through the use of force.

“A time comes when you realise that you cannot shoot an ideology with a gun. When you see it exclusively as a law enforcement matter, then you miss the point.

“We got to engage them; we got to engage everyone to really understand the root of this,” Soludo had explained.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now