Soludo introduces new tax, levy regime in Anambra parks, markets, highways

Prof Charles Soludo of Anambra State has cancelled revenue collection through proxy in the state.

Governor Soludo’s decision was disclosed during a one day town hall meeting he held with transport and market union executives in Anambra State, on Thursday.

The move is part of government’s decision to implementing a new tax and levy regime in all markets, highways, and parks as from July 1, 2022.

Soludo also clarified that the new system would provide digital identity for all state taxes and levies paid, and commercial vehicle operators who make daily payments would not be required to pay again in any public park.

Additionally, they would receive 5% of any union’s earnings in order to run their separate business locations.

He ordered that caretaker committee members in Anambra markets were prohibited from collecting money on behalf of the government and said that moving forward, public parks owned by the government shall be directly handled by the government.

The governor issued a strong warning to anyone in the state who pretends to be a government revenue collector, telling them to stop immediately or face the full force of the law. He added that his administration was working feverishly to stop government revenue leaks, which, he regretted, were going into private pockets.

Soludo, who referred to Anambra as an alpha state, expressed confidence that the state would be peaceful, livable, and prosperous in keeping with his campaign pledges.

Read also: Governor Soludo describes first 100 days as ‘bumpy’

The governor said that since February of this year, the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has not remitted any money accruing from the sale of crude oil into the Federation Account, and that oil revenue is rapidly declining.

Insisting that he would soon offer them alternatives, he begged those who would be impacted by the new system to think about the bigger picture of making Anambra successful for the sake of all.

