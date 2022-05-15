Soludo meets IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in detention (Photos)

Connect with us

Published

3 mins ago

Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has paid a visit to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the jailed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB group.

When liberated, the IPOB leader, according to the governor, will preach peace.

Soludo, who made the visit known on his Facebook page, posted, “I visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, (Friday, 13th May, 2022) to felicitate with him and also as part of the wider consultations with critical stakeholders in search of lasting peace and security in the South East.

“He was in very high spirits and we had quality and frank discussion in a very convivial atmosphere. He expressed sadness over what he described as “sacrilegious killings” of innocent persons, kidnappings and all forms of criminalities, including the brutal enforcement of the senseless “sit at home” perpetuated by sundry groups claiming to be acting for or on behalf of IPOB.

Read also: ‘Grant Kanu a speedy trial or release him,’ Soludo tells Nigerian govt

“He assured that if the opportunity arises, he will be glad to personally broadcast to his followers to maintain the peace.

“Together, we shall restore peace, security and prosperity in Anambra and the Southeast.

“It is well indeed!”

The South-East region, especially Anambra State, has been plagued with insecurity coupled with reported killings of residents by terrorists allegedly masking as IPOB members.

Stakeholders from the region have appealed for the release of Kanu in order to douse tension in the region, but President Muhammadu Buhari has repeatedly stated that only the courts can decide the IPOB leader’s fate.

