Soludo moves to end sit-at-home order in Anambra

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has directed all markets in the state to stop observing the sit-at-home order currently in place in the South-East.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had in 2021 ordered markets and other business outlets in the South-East to stay at home every Monday in a bid to force the Federal Government to release its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Soludo, who issued the directive at a meeting with leaders of 91 markets and transport unions in the state, said a preliminary survey revealed that the state loses N19.6 billion every Monday due to the closure of businesses.

READ ALSO: Soludo claims Obiano left N300m in cash, billions of naira in debt

He stressed that the time has come for the people to stop observing the sit-at-home order because of its negative impacts on the economy in the state and South-East as a whole.

The governor said: “In the next three months, we will put in caretaker committees in markets with leadership problems, but in about one year, we will conduct fresh elections in all the markets.

“When the election will be held, we will adopt ‘option A4’ so that proper people will take up leadership positions.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now