Soludo moves to end sit-at-home order in Anambra
The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has directed all markets in the state to stop observing the sit-at-home order currently in place in the South-East.
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had in 2021 ordered markets and other business outlets in the South-East to stay at home every Monday in a bid to force the Federal Government to release its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.
Soludo, who issued the directive at a meeting with leaders of 91 markets and transport unions in the state, said a preliminary survey revealed that the state loses N19.6 billion every Monday due to the closure of businesses.
READ ALSO: Soludo claims Obiano left N300m in cash, billions of naira in debt
He stressed that the time has come for the people to stop observing the sit-at-home order because of its negative impacts on the economy in the state and South-East as a whole.
The governor said: “In the next three months, we will put in caretaker committees in markets with leadership problems, but in about one year, we will conduct fresh elections in all the markets.
“When the election will be held, we will adopt ‘option A4’ so that proper people will take up leadership positions.”
