Soludo, Obi meet days after ‘political rift’

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, met in Awka on Thursday.

The duo attended the thanksgiving mass held in honour of Most Rev. Paulinus C. Ezeokafor at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in the state capital.

Ezeokafor marked his 70th birthday recently.

The two men met a few days after they exchanged words on the 2023 presidential election and issues relating to development in Anambra State.

Soludo had in an article titled: “History beckons and I will not be silent,” dismissed Obi’s chances in the 2023 presidential election.

He also downplayed the former governor’s contributions to the development of Anambra State.

READ ALSO: South-East youth coalition demand Soludo’s impeachment over attack on Obi

The LP candidate, who spoke at an event in Lagos a few days later, challenged the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to do more for the state.

On Thursday, Soludo who arrived at the church after other dignitaries had already seated, went to where Obi was sitting and hugged him to the surprise of those in the building.

He described the former governor as a brother, saying the disagreement between the pair was simply political and blown out of proportion by mischief-makers.

The governor said he would meet with Obi in the coming days to resolve their differences.

“There is no rift between Obi and me at a personal level. Nobody snatched each other’s wife. What appears to be the rift between us is fundamental political differences. Nothing else,” Soludo later said at the gathering.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now