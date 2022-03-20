Soludo promises speedy dispensation of justice in Anambra

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, said on Sunday his government would ensure speedy dispensation of justice in the state.

Soludo stated this while addressing inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Aguata.

The governor decried the fact that some inmates had spent years in the correctional centre without trial, promising that his government would look into their cases.

He said: “This government will look into cases of inmates to ensure speedy dispensation of justice.

“Having discovered some challenges during the inspection of the facilities in this correctional centre, I promise that this administration will provide recreational facilities and renovate these buildings within the next few weeks.

“I strongly believe and hope that with such conducive environment, the inmates here will return to the society changed persons so as to contribute to the growth and development of Anambra.”

In his remark, the Comptroller of Corrections, Nigerian Correctional Service in the state, Pat Chukwuemeka, listed some of the activities that would help improve the lives of the inmates in the state.

