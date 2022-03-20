News
Soludo promises speedy dispensation of justice in Anambra
The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, said on Sunday his government would ensure speedy dispensation of justice in the state.
Soludo stated this while addressing inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Aguata.
The governor decried the fact that some inmates had spent years in the correctional centre without trial, promising that his government would look into their cases.
He said: “This government will look into cases of inmates to ensure speedy dispensation of justice.
READ ALSO: Southern governors congratulate Soludo
“Having discovered some challenges during the inspection of the facilities in this correctional centre, I promise that this administration will provide recreational facilities and renovate these buildings within the next few weeks.
“I strongly believe and hope that with such conducive environment, the inmates here will return to the society changed persons so as to contribute to the growth and development of Anambra.”
In his remark, the Comptroller of Corrections, Nigerian Correctional Service in the state, Pat Chukwuemeka, listed some of the activities that would help improve the lives of the inmates in the state.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...