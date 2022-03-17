Soludo retains Obiano’s SSG, appoints Accountant-General, one other

The new Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, on Thursday appointed the Secretary to the State Government and two other officials into his administration.

In a statement issued by one Joe Anatune in Awka, the governor appointed Prof. Osita Chukwulobelu as the SSG and Dr. Chukwudi Okoli as the state’s Accountant- General.

Mr. Chinedu Nwoye was appointed as Deputy Chief Of Staff/State Chief of Protocol.

Chukwulobelu also served the SSG under former governor Willie Obiano’s administration.

Soludo was inaugurated as the fifth governor of Anambra earlier on Thursday.

