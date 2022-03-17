News
Soludo retains Obiano’s SSG, appoints Accountant-General, one other
The new Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, on Thursday appointed the Secretary to the State Government and two other officials into his administration.
In a statement issued by one Joe Anatune in Awka, the governor appointed Prof. Osita Chukwulobelu as the SSG and Dr. Chukwudi Okoli as the state’s Accountant- General.
Mr. Chinedu Nwoye was appointed as Deputy Chief Of Staff/State Chief of Protocol.
READ ALSO: 7 takeaways from new Anambra governor, Soludo’s inaugural address
Chukwulobelu also served the SSG under former governor Willie Obiano’s administration.
Soludo was inaugurated as the fifth governor of Anambra earlier on Thursday.
