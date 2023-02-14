Soludo reveals plan to meet Buhari over release of IPOB leader, Kanu

Amid persistent push for the release of leader of the outlawed secessionist group, Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has revealed his plans to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over the matter.

Soludo, who spoke on Monday in a quarterly statewide briefing in the state, said he had booked a session with the President and was only waiting for an appointment to discuss security issues in the south-east.

Soludo at a campaign rally last month had isolated the imperative of Kanu‘s release and even volunteered to be his surety should the Nigerian government consider the IPOB leader’s release.

In response, the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, noted that the governor had not made any official request to his office asking for Kanu’s release.

However, Soludo hoped his request to the President would be swiftly granted for discussion on pertinent issues affecting people in that region.

He said: “On the issue of Nnamdi Kanu, his release does not mean that insecurity will be completely eliminated. The call is in the best interest of the South-East as a whole.

‘Kanu was saddened by the level of crime associated with the agitation when I visited him in prison. He called it an abomination.

“Everyone has now become a freedom fighter, using it as an avenue to commit a crime. The truth is that if he is released, he will be able to distinguish between genuine freedom fighters and criminals.

“What is still holding him back is a political issue. I am awaiting confirmation of appointment with the President to hand him the letter officially.”

