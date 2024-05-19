Soludo sacks all Anambra LG Transition Committee Chairmen

Governor Charles Soludo of

Anambra State has ordered the immediate sacking of all the Transition Committee Chairmen in the 21 local government areas of the state.

The sacking of the chairmen which takes effect from Monday, May 20th, was contained in a circular issued to the affected persons titled “Expiration of tenure and handover to Heads of Local Government Administrations (HLGAs),” dated May 17, 2024, and signed by the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Collins Nwabunwanne.

The sack letter reads:

“Following the expiration of your tenure as Transition Committee Chairman, you are hereby directed to handover the affairs of your Local Government Council to the Head of Local Government Administration (HLGA), in your respective Local Government Councils.

“This directive takes effect from Monday, 20th day of May, 2024. Thank you for your service to the state.

“All replies to be addressed to the Honourable Commissioner.”

Governor Soludo had during a recent forum, asked leaders and stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), to nominate candidates to fill the position of Transition Committees in the 21 local government areas.

In the directive issued on his behalf by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Dr. Alex Obiogbolu, Soludo had mandated that the nominees should be three in each council area and must include at least a woman.

He had urged the party stakeholders in each local government to meet to consider and recommend for governor’s consideration, three persons for the position of TC Chairman and three persons for Local Government Education Secretaries.

“The three recommendations for Transition Committee Chairmen shall include at least one woman; while the three recommendations for Education Secretary shall be two women and one man”, Obiogbolu had said.

