Soludo speaks on reports he was bounced during Tinubu’s inauguration

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on Tuesday, clarified the confusion surrounding seating arrangements during the presidential inauguration which took place at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Soludo made this known in Awka, on Tuesday, during the opening of the regional headquarters of APGA.

Reports had been spread about how the Governor was sent out from a particular section but Soludo responded.

He said, “We were at the Eagle Square, venue of the inauguration in Abuja. The sitting arrangements at the right where the VIPs were and we went there and they told us that we have a sitting arrangement and they directed us to where we were supposed to stay, which was even VVIP.

“So we left there and went along with the CBN governor, the governors, the Dangotes and Ooni of Ife only for me to get out of the square and heard that Soludo was bounced off the VIP and asked to go and stay with the masses.”

Soludo explained that if he was aware that such a rumour would creep in, he would have comfortably gone to where the masses sat, because APGA is party of the masses.

“Actually if I knew that it was what was going to happen, I would have preferred to stay with the masses and that is where I belong. I am for the masses, and to demonstrate that what happened on that day is a thing of the masses.

“It is the masses because my party is the party of the masses not party for the rich and big people but party of the common people and if they don’t talk about Soludo who would they talk about?,” he added.

