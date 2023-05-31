News
Soludo speaks on reports he was bounced during Tinubu’s inauguration
The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on Tuesday, clarified the confusion surrounding seating arrangements during the presidential inauguration which took place at Eagle Square, Abuja.
Soludo made this known in Awka, on Tuesday, during the opening of the regional headquarters of APGA.
Reports had been spread about how the Governor was sent out from a particular section but Soludo responded.
He said, “We were at the Eagle Square, venue of the inauguration in Abuja. The sitting arrangements at the right where the VIPs were and we went there and they told us that we have a sitting arrangement and they directed us to where we were supposed to stay, which was even VVIP.
Read Also: Soludo writes Buhari, appeals for Kanu’s release as parting gift
“So we left there and went along with the CBN governor, the governors, the Dangotes and Ooni of Ife only for me to get out of the square and heard that Soludo was bounced off the VIP and asked to go and stay with the masses.”
Soludo explained that if he was aware that such a rumour would creep in, he would have comfortably gone to where the masses sat, because APGA is party of the masses.
“Actually if I knew that it was what was going to happen, I would have preferred to stay with the masses and that is where I belong. I am for the masses, and to demonstrate that what happened on that day is a thing of the masses.
“It is the masses because my party is the party of the masses not party for the rich and big people but party of the common people and if they don’t talk about Soludo who would they talk about?,” he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...