Soludo swears in 20 commissioners cleared by Anambra State Assembly

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo swore in 20 commissioners on Saturday, instructing them to prepare for service.

The State House of Assembly had previously cleared the commissioners who were sworn in.

Soludo, who performed the ceremony at Government House Awka state Executive Council Chamber, charged them to provide the best services to the people of Anambra.

His administration, he declared, will proclaim a state of emergency in all sectors, beginning with security.

“All sectors will be given due attention beginning with security which we have already started doing something,” he said.

The assigning of a portfolio to each of the new commissioners before the swearing-in, according to Soludo, was a significant break from convention.

According to him, the commissioners were chosen based on their areas of expertise.

“More than 22,000 persons applied to serve, out of which more than 1,000 indicated interest to serve as commissioners.

“It is from this list that we picked the 20 commissioners and another commissioner nominee yet to be cleared by the lawmakers because I submitted his name after the initial list was sent,” Soludo said.

He said each of the commissioner would be given his election manifesto, Anambra vision 2070, document and the report submitted by a transition committee before his handover.

“Each of you must study the three documents because the documents constitute the template best tagged social contract with more than 15 million residents of Anambra and our people in the Diaspora,” he said.

