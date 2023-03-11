Soludo tackles Obi over support for Labour Party’s assembly candidates in Anambra

The Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, on Saturday described as deceitful the call by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for people of the state to vote for his party’s candidates in the March 18 state house of assembly election.

The former Anambra governor had during a meeting with LP’s National and State Assembly candidates on Friday night charged them to work with Soludo when elected.

The governor, who reacted to Obi’s call in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, noted that the LP candidate knows what it means to have a state assembly dominated by the opposition.

He, therefore, charged the people of the state to vote for All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidates in the election.

The statement read: “That call was meant to deceive Anambra people. Obi cannot be talking about development in Anambra and also be talking about asking the Anambra people to elect lawmakers from an opposition party to work with Soludo.

“He worked with a legislature that was dominated by lawmakers from the PDP, when he first came in as governor, and he knows that it was not easy for him.

“He even suffered impeachment because of that, and we hope it is not the same thing he wants to set Soludo up for.

READ ALSO: Soludo dismisses claim of assassination plot on Peter Obi

“Anambra people should go all out next Saturday and vote for APGA if they want the developmental strides of Mr. Governor to continue.

“You cannot be talking of development and at the same time talking of electing opposition politicians into the House of Assembly, it is not done. It is deceit.

“Anambra people supported Obi during the presidential election, and besides, Soludo refused to interfere as the people trooped out to vote for Labour Party, and that was even before Soludo made the environment conducive for people to come out and vote.

“We have voted Labour Party in the presidential election, but for the House of Assembly election, we are voting for APGA, and we want Anambra people to know so.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now