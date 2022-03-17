Soludo takes oath of office as 5th Anambra governor

A former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo on Thursday took the oath of office to become the fifth democratically elected governor of Anambra State.

The oath was administered to him by the State Chief judge, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu at about 9:45am, at the Anambra State Government House.

In attendance at the event were notable dignitaries from within and outside the state including the out-gone governor, Chief Willie Obiano and his wife, Ebelechukwu, as well as members of the Anambra State House of Assembly.

The event was a low key celebration, with entrance to the venue reduced to a minimum with many people left outside struggling to gain entrance.

