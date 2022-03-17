Politics
Soludo takes oath of office as 5th Anambra governor
A former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo on Thursday took the oath of office to become the fifth democratically elected governor of Anambra State.
The oath was administered to him by the State Chief judge, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu at about 9:45am, at the Anambra State Government House.
Read also: Soludo picks Innoson as official vehicle, local fabric for dressing
In attendance at the event were notable dignitaries from within and outside the state including the out-gone governor, Chief Willie Obiano and his wife, Ebelechukwu, as well as members of the Anambra State House of Assembly.
The event was a low key celebration, with entrance to the venue reduced to a minimum with many people left outside struggling to gain entrance.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...