Soludo vows to persist with Anambra Governorship race despite gunmen attacks | Ripples Nigeria

Soludo vows to persist with Anambra Governorship race despite gunmen attacks

27 mins ago

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, has vowed to continue his quest to contest for the Anambra Governorship post despite last week’s violent attack on him.

Soludo made this disclosure during a guest appearance on ARISE TV on Monday, April 5.

According to the former CBN Governor, giving up would mean yielding the political space to marauders who would ultimately destroy the state.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that three policemen attached to Soludo, were killed and the state Commissioner for Public Utilities, Mr. Emeka Ezenwan, was kidnapped when gunmen, last Wednesday, attacked a political gathering he was hosting at the Civic Centre in his hometown of Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The police have so far arrested five suspects in connection with the attack while Ezenwan has been frees.

Soludo said all those arrested would be made public by the security agencies, adding that he would not speculate on the motive behind the attack on him.

Soludo stated that it would be far-fetched to say that the confrontation was connected with the recent spate of attacks on security agents in the South-east.

He urged the authorities to get to the root of the attack and deal with the remote and immediate causes of the “insurrection on the state.”

Soludo said: “We all have to get involved because the punishment for those who abdicate from public service or are indifferent to the governance of their space is that they will be governed by fools.

“For me, there’s no question of being deterred. It’s actually a call to action, telling us the magnitude of the challenges that we face because if we all run due to gunshots or attempts on our lives, then what happens to the rest of society? Society gets overrun by marauders and criminals. The thing is not to run away, but to confront the problem.”

He added that the state Governor, Mr. Willie Obiano, and his team visited him at home on the night of the incident, expressing gratitude to all the security agencies and all Nigerians.

