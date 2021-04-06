Soludo vows to persist with Anambra Governorship race despite gunmen attacks | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Soludo vows to persist with Anambra Governorship race despite gunmen attacks
Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, has vowed to continue his quest to contest for the Anambra Governorship post despite last week’s violent attack on him.
Soludo made this disclosure during a guest appearance on ARISE TV on Monday, April 5.
According to the former CBN Governor, giving up would mean yielding the political space to marauders who would ultimately destroy the state.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that three policemen attached to Soludo, were killed and the state Commissioner for Public Utilities, Mr. Emeka Ezenwan, was kidnapped when gunmen, last Wednesday, attacked a political gathering he was hosting at the Civic Centre in his hometown of Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.
The police have so far arrested five suspects in connection with the attack while Ezenwan has been frees.
Soludo said all those arrested would be made public by the security agencies, adding that he would not speculate on the motive behind the attack on him.
Soludo stated that it would be far-fetched to say that the confrontation was connected with the recent spate of attacks on security agents in the South-east.
Read also: Anambra commissioner kidnapped during attack on Soludo released
He urged the authorities to get to the root of the attack and deal with the remote and immediate causes of the “insurrection on the state.”
Soludo said: “We all have to get involved because the punishment for those who abdicate from public service or are indifferent to the governance of their space is that they will be governed by fools.
“For me, there’s no question of being deterred. It’s actually a call to action, telling us the magnitude of the challenges that we face because if we all run due to gunshots or attempts on our lives, then what happens to the rest of society? Society gets overrun by marauders and criminals. The thing is not to run away, but to confront the problem.”
He added that the state Governor, Mr. Willie Obiano, and his team visited him at home on the night of the incident, expressing gratitude to all the security agencies and all Nigerians.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Athletes set new national swimming records at Sports Festival
New national records were set on Monday, in the swimming event of the ongoing National Sports Festival tagged “Edo 2020”....
13 states pass COVID-19 screening at National Sports Festival
At least 13 out of the 15 states presently in Benin, Edo State, for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF)...
Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup
The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters
Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...
Latest Tech News
Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...
She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...
Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Donald Trump launches website after social media ban
Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...