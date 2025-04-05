Soludo wins APGA governorship ticket in Anambra

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, on Saturday, secured the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ticket to contest the November 8, 2025, governorship election in the state.

Soludo, a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, was returned unopposed during the party’s primary election held in Awka, the state capital.

He polled over 300 votes in a process widely described as peaceful, transparent, and reflective of internal party unity.

The atmosphere at the event was marked by jubilation as party faithful, traditional rulers, youth groups, and market leaders gathered to witness the endorsement of the incumbent, whose administration has focused on infrastructural renewal, education reform, and digital governance.



READ ALSO: PDP shifts Anambra governorship primary to April 8

In a brief remark following his victory, Soludo expressed gratitude to party delegates and the people of Anambra for their confidence in his leadership.

He pledged to continue delivering on his administration’s agenda, which he described as a “contract with Ndi Anambra built on truth, transparency, and transformation.”

“This overwhelming endorsement is not just a validation of our past efforts but a renewed call to duty.

“We are building a new Anambra that generations will be proud of, and this journey continues with your support,” the governor stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now