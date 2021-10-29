Soludo’s rival, Umeoji joins APC ahead of Anambra election

An All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA (APGA) governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Chukwuma Umeoji, has dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Umeoji, who is a member of the House of Representatives, had laid claim to the APGA ticket for the November 6 governorship election until a court confirmed a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, as the party’s authentic candidate for the election.

He represents Aguata Anambra Federal Constituency in the lower legislative chamber.

The lawmaker joined the APC exactly two weeks after the Anambra State Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke, joined the ruling party.

READ ALSO: Anambra deputy gov, Okeke, dumps APGA for APC

The Chairman of the APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Friday night by his Director- General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed.

Buni said: “APC will stand for you and your supporters, and protect your political interests at all times.

“You will enjoy every privilege enjoyed by every member of the party.”

The Yobe State governor urged Umeoji and his supporters to work for the party’s success in the election.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now