Soludo’s wife decries women’s performance in 2023 elections

The First Lady of Anambra State, Nonye Soludo, on Friday, described the performance of women in the last general elections in Nigeria as unsatisfactory.

In a statement issued by her media aide, Daniel Ezeigwe, in Awka, the Anambra first lady advocated a broader review of the national gender policy in a bid to promote women’s participation in politics.

She also expressed concern at the report that 96 percent of women who took part in the election lost to their men counterparts.

Soludo urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to introduce incentives, including the reduction in the price of nomination forms, to encourage more women to participate in politics.

She, however, congratulated women who contested the election and urged them to use their influence to make the country better.

