News
Soludo’s wife decries women’s performance in 2023 elections
The First Lady of Anambra State, Nonye Soludo, on Friday, described the performance of women in the last general elections in Nigeria as unsatisfactory.
In a statement issued by her media aide, Daniel Ezeigwe, in Awka, the Anambra first lady advocated a broader review of the national gender policy in a bid to promote women’s participation in politics.
She also expressed concern at the report that 96 percent of women who took part in the election lost to their men counterparts.
READ ALSO: My performance in WTO will open doors of opportunity for Africans, women – Okonjo-Iweala
Soludo urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to introduce incentives, including the reduction in the price of nomination forms, to encourage more women to participate in politics.
She, however, congratulated women who contested the election and urged them to use their influence to make the country better.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...