Somalia appoints al-Shabaab co-founder as religion minister

The Somalian Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Barre, on Tuesday appointed the co-founder of the al-Shabaab terrorist organisation, Sheikh Muktar Robow Abuu Mansuur, as the country’s Minister of Religion Affairs.

Robow broke away from the al-Qaeda-linked terror group in 2013 over ideological differences.

He was declared wanted by the United States with a $5 million bounty on his head before breaking ranks with the group and declaring support for the government in 2017.

READ ALSO: Somalian suicide bomber kills 13, injures 20

Robow later fell out with the government in 2018 after he was declared as “politically powerful” and placed under house arrest.

He was released by the government early this year and granted state pardon.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now