International
Somalia appoints al-Shabaab co-founder as religion minister
The Somalian Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Barre, on Tuesday appointed the co-founder of the al-Shabaab terrorist organisation, Sheikh Muktar Robow Abuu Mansuur, as the country’s Minister of Religion Affairs.
Robow broke away from the al-Qaeda-linked terror group in 2013 over ideological differences.
He was declared wanted by the United States with a $5 million bounty on his head before breaking ranks with the group and declaring support for the government in 2017.
READ ALSO: Somalian suicide bomber kills 13, injures 20
Robow later fell out with the government in 2018 after he was declared as “politically powerful” and placed under house arrest.
He was released by the government early this year and granted state pardon.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...