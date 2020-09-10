International Latest

SOMALIA: Three killed, seven others injured in suicide bomb attack

September 10, 2020
An attack carried out by a suicide bomber who blew himself up inside a restaurant in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, on Wednesday, has left three people dead and seven others seriously injured.

“The target of the suicide bomber was civilians sitting at the (Blue Sky) restaurant. He walked [among] them and detonated himself killing three civilians and wounding seven others,” Information Ministry spokesman Ismail Mukhtar Omar said.

Witnesses said security forces cordoned off the scene after the blast.

A Mogadishu resident who witnessed the incident said; “The blast was very heavy, and I saw people rushed to hospital. Some of them were seriously wounded.”

The deadly attack has not yet been claimed by any group as at the time of filing in this report but al-Shabab, which is affiliated to al-Qaeda, has often conducted similar attacks in the city.

