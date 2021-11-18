Some cabals have taken over Nigeria, Buhari not aware of happenings —Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has raised the alarm that some persons have taken over the governance of the country while throwing the economy into shambles.

Ortom made this disclosure on Wednesday, during a press conference in Makurdi the state’s capital, stating that President Muhammadu Buhari may not be aware of events around the country.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari had good intentions when he assumed office in 2015 but his intentions were hijacked by the cabals.

The governor further blamed those around the President for refusing to inform him about the current security and economic challenges bedeviling the entire nation.

He said, “I know that Mr president intended well when he came into power in 2015 but some cabals have taken over the country, and they are dragging Nigeria to the mud.

“I’m not sure Mr president is aware of what is happening, if he was, I believe that he would have risen up to his responsibilities and taken steps to correct what is happening.

“Many people who have been intimidated cannot speak, can’t open up even to advise the president. We are getting to the level that if nothing is done to redeem the situation we are in, the unknown gunmen, bandits will take over this country and we will be nowhere.

“For me, I am concerned as a Nigerian, as a patriotic person who believes in Nigeria as you can see the symbol of unity that I carry on my cap which I wear everywhere I go in this world. I believe in the unity of this country”.

