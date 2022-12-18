Sports
Some French people want Messi to win World Cup, France coach Deschamps admits
France coach Didier Deschamps has admitted that many persons would be tooting for Argentina in the World Cup final billed to hold today (Sunday) in Qatar.
Deschamps, whose side will be hoping to successfully defend the title they won four years ago, said he was not bothered about it.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi is looking to lead his country to success in Qatar 2022 in what could be his final appearance for La Albiceleste.
When asked whether his squad’s injuries, the virus and the “will for Messi to win” had left him feeling “alone in the world”, Deschamps said: “I often get that feeling,” he replied.
“But I am fine being alone. That doesn’t bother me.
“I don’t have any particular worries or stress about the game. When you prepare for a game like this you need to keep your focus, remain composed, but, of course, in a World Cup final especially you have the match and the whole context behind that.
“Of course, the objective is to come out with the title.
“I know Argentina and many people around the world, and maybe some French people as well, would hope that Lionel Messi could win the World Cup, but we’re going to do everything to achieve our objective.”
Deschamps is aiming to become the second manager to win successive World Cups.
