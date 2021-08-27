Some killings in Sokoto are not being reported —Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has said there are ongoing killings in the state that are not reported.

The monarch said this at the third Quarter 2021 Meeting of the Intra-Religious Council, held in Abuja on Thursday.

The Sultan noted that the security situation in the country has deteriorated, and vowed to keep on speaking the truth to power.

He said, “In Sokoto alone, there was a day we buried 76 people, they were killed in cold blood by criminals, people don’t hear about that one, there was a day we buried 48 people in the same Sokoto, but we don’t hear about that one.

“All the people committing these atrocities must be identified, our security agencies must up their game, identify them, and take action on them, whether he is a religious leader or an ethnic leader.”

Read also: Sound Sultan’s widow pens emotional note to singer 40 days after his demise

Also, the Sultan called on the Nigerian government to give room for foreign intervention if they are serious with ending the Insecurity in the country.

“We must be serious in stopping this carnage but if we want to stop it, you allow foreign powers to come and play the game we don’t know how to play and it will be too bad for us. I am making these comments with all seriousness because we are so disturbed by the way things are going.

“There is a lot of hate speech from religious leaders, political leaders, you cannot kill innocent people in the name of religion and claim that you are going to heaven, you are deceiving yourself, you are going to hell.

“All these people calling for such activities must be identified and our security agencies must up their game and take action against them.

“Whether it is a religious leader, ethnic leader, or traditional leader, he must be made to face the law, because there is nobody who is above the law,” he added.

Meanwhile, speaking on the theme of the event “Making Nigerians Healthy To Achieve Peaceful Society,” the monarch said to achieve the desired peace, there was a need for an honest dialogue.

Join the conversation

Opinions