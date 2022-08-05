Some of Nigeria’s security challenges are imported – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday some of the security challenges plaguing Nigeria were imported by foreign elements.

The president stated this at the Graduation of Course 30 of the National Defence College (NDC) in Abuja.

Buhari, who was represented at the event by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said the country like the rest of Africa had been facing difficult challenges including terrorism in the North-East, banditry and other criminal activities.

The president has come under increasing pressure from Nigerians to tackle the security challenges plaguing the country or resign from the position.

The minority caucus of the National Assembly a few weeks ago gave President Buhari a six weeks ultimatum to address the problem or face impeachment.

He, however, revealed that the military and other security agencies had been directed to decisively deal with all forms of security challenges and secure the country.

The president said: “The government is also deeply concerned about the activities of bandits and criminals who rear their ugly heads in some parts of the country.

“This is because the number of violent and unprovoked attacks on citizens appeared to be on the increase. This is unacceptable.

“Accordingly, we have given strong directive to the military and other security agencies to deal decisively with terrorists, bandits and other enemies of the country.

“We have also adopted bilateral and multilateral arrangements to tackle the trans-border and maritime crimes because we recognize that some of our security challenges are imported into Nigeria by foreign elements.

“I want to assure all Nigerian that the government is doing all it can to eliminate or apprehend the criminals or bandits, wherever they are.”

