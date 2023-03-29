Some of the downsides of football betting users are not aware of

When looking to pinpoint the sweet spot of growth within the sports betting industry, it is hard not to be drawn into football betting markers. Whilst in years gone by it was the horse racing and greyhound markets that were booming, the advent of accessible and limitless football betting has transformed the industry.

As a sport, football remains the most popular in the world – which only serves to add more intrigue and excitement to every game, especially for the loyal fans who turn up week in, week out. Away from the excitement however, there are some downsides of the football betting industry that not all users are aware of. Finding a good betting site or a mobile app like a 1xbet mobile app in Nigeria is always key when looking to make informed betting choices but football remains a volatile sport to be on, regardless of the betting aspiration.

Sports betting has never been easier. With countless apps and sportsbooks on the market, players are truly spoilt for choice in the world of sports betting. That of course carries pitfalls however, with plenty of players often continually searching for the next win, rather than making rational sporting predictions.

Caution is always key when it comes to betting and staying inside of one’s means is the unwritten rule but here are some of the downsides of football betting that all levels of player are encouraged to be aware of:

Market Saturation

Football betting has never been easier, with more markets, odds and offers than ever before – every player has so many options at their disposal when it comes to football punting. In essence, this is of course a positive thing, as it serves up something for everyone.

However, this market saturation can cloud the judgement of many players, who can become unstuck when deciphering exactly which match or team to place a bet on, which can lead to a downward spiral of chasing losses.

Most football matches carry around 200 or more accompanying betting markets, from the simplistic such as which team will win the match, through to the complex such as how many free kicks will be given out in each half – meaning the breadth of the football betting offering is often too broad for some players.

Caution is always the buzz word when it comes to football betting and having a clear plan and understanding of how to go about placing a football bet is key.

Heart over Head

The popularity of football worldwide means that the vast majority of sports betting enthusiasts have a particular football team that they follow. There are levels to this fanhood of course, with plenty of fans just casually checking their side’s result on a weekend, through to staunch supporters, who travel everywhere with their team.

Regardless of how invested a punter is with their team, avoiding betting with the heart over the head is key. As a sports fan, being able to dream is a prerequisite and everybody wants to believe their particular team could achieve something, but a sense of realism is always needed when placing a bet on a sporting outcome.

Looking to be rational when placing a football bet is key and studying the odds is always recommended. Bookmakers seldom get it completely wrong, particularly in the world of football – so if a team is 25/1 to win a match, be reasonable with any prospective bets, as most sportsbooks are very methodical with the odds they serve up to punters.

Read also:Mobile Betting in Uganda – Why Is It So Popular?

Draws

Football betting is one of the very few disciplines where the draw is offered up as an option from the outset. Whilst in higher scoring sports such as rugby or cricket, the draw is technically possible, the frequency of it happening is far less than in the world of football and many punters become unstuck by the draw.

Whilst in American sports, a tie just does not happen, all football match winner markets offer up the draw as an option from the outset. Meaning there are three plausible results at the start of a football match, where there are only two in most other sports. Of course, this is not always a problem, but it is another obstacle punters have to overcome when betting on football and draws are far more common than the casual observer realises.

Coupon Buster

A huge part of the appeal of football betting is accumulator building, where players put a low stake down, in an attempt to yield a high return, by predicting the outcome of multiple matches.

If it comes off, an accumulator bet can be a hugely profitable punt, with players able to see a big return. However, with football being so volatile and unpredictable, there tends to be at least one result that lets a player down.This has been coined the coupon buster, which can be hugely frustrating for football punters and having an air of caution is always wise when betting on football, especially in the accumulator bet realm.

Every punter has to keep all of the above in mind, but still all of these hardly overwhelms the thrill and joy of football betting.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now