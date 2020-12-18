Some people not happy with release of Kankara schoolboys —Buhari’s aide, Ahmed

The personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, says some Nigerians are not happy over the release of the 344 students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

The schoolboys who were abducted on Friday, December 11, were reportedly released on Thursday, December 17, after the Katsina State government entered into negotiations with the bandits through leaders of the Miyeti Allah.

Governor Aminu Masari had, on Thursday night, confirmed the release of the abducted students, adding that the boys were at Tsafe, Zamfara State, and would be transported to Kankara on Friday. Masari also said no ransom was paid before the boys were released.

Read also: Education under threat in northern Nigeria, Amnesty Int’l reacts to abduction of Katsina schoolboys

However, Ahmed said the release of the schoolboys by the Buhari administration does not please ‘some people ‘ who are always praying for the President to fail.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Friday, December 18, Ahmed wrote:

“When those boys were kidnapped, some people were clearly happy, and now are also clearly not happy with their rescue. Nigeria will always win,” Ahmad tweeted.

Join the conversation

Opinions