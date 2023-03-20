‘Some respected PDP elders left me for crumbs,’ Jandor aims jibe at Bode George, others in Lagos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the last Saturday’s election in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-azeez Adediran aka Jandor, has accused some elders in the party of working against his ambition.

Jandor came third in the election with 62,449 votes, behind the duo of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party.

Sanwo-Olu scored 762,134 votes to edge out the LP candidate who garnered 312,329 votes.

Rhodes-Vivour had since rejected the outcome of the election and vowed to challenge it in court.

The former PDP Deputy National Chairman, South, Chief Bode George, and a few other members of the party in the state had a few years before the election endorsed Rhodes-Vivour on the basis of his capacity.

Adediran, who addressed journalists at a media briefing on Monday in Ikeja, accused some PDP elders of leaving him for crumbs.

The PDP candidate stressed that he ran the governorship campaign without any support from the party.

He said: “We went into this election against all odds and even against some of our leaders within the PDP. Some respected leaders, supposedly, in the party had to leave us for crumbs.

“I didn’t get a single money from the party at the state or national level after February 25 presidential and National Assembly Elections.

“We stayed behind to see this to the last. Even when some left the party to form a false alliance, we stood our ground to see this to fruition.

“I want to commend the people of Lagos, all loyal PDP leaders who stayed to see that the election came to a logical conclusion.”

