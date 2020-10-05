Some ZLP members join APC in Ondo

Ahead of next weekend’s governorship election in Ondo State, some members of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state on Monday.

The defectors were led by a former ZLP Chairman in Ondo East local government area of the state, Mr. Busayo Olamigoke, who recently resigned from the party.

He joined the APC alongside some ward chairmen, youths, and women leaders from ZLP.

READ ALSO: ONDO: PDP dismisses report of planned merger with ZLP

In his address at the ceremony held at the APC Secretariat in Akure, the party chairman in the state, Mr. Ade Adetimehin, said the ZLP’s fortune in the state had nosedived with the collapse of its structure in Ondo East LGA.

Adetimehin described Olamigoke as “a notable politician and viable asset to any political party in the country.”

He said: “We don’t discriminate in APC. Your efforts and commitment to the party, particularly now that we are going into an election, will stand you out for recognition.”

Join the conversation

Opinions