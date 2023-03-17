‘Someone who lacks credibility can’t blame others’, APC slams Naja’atu for berating Buhari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has slammed an erstwhile member of the party, Naja’atu Muhammed, for berating the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Naja’atu had in a statement on Thursday accused Buhari of alleged abuse of the rule of law, blatant corruption and other vices.

She slammed the president for displaying his ballot paper during the February 25 presidential and National Assembly polls, adding that Buhari had superintended an inept and fraudulent regime in the past seven years.

She said: “The just concluded presidential election has further exposed the inability of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to rule this country fairly and justly; a President that has never shied away from spitting on the laws of the land that have been entrusted to him to serve, and to protect.

“He is the President that has led the most inept and corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria; a President that promised us free and fair elections after putting Nigerians through the most hardship recorded in the history of this country, only for him to fail to deliver on his electoral promises; a President that will openly and brazenly raise his ballot paper before the public to show the world who he has voted for.

“With such an embarrassing action, not only did the President commit an illegal act by going against the secret ballot system enshrined in our electoral law, but also against the electoral law that calls for the end of political campaigns 48 hours before the election.

“These unlawful acts by the President is a clear directive by the President to the Independent National Electoral Commission and to the security agencies on what party to favour and to rig for.

READ ALSO:PSC withdraws Naja’atu Muhammad from election role after APC protest

“With such disregard for the new Electoral Act, it is clear that INEC as an institution, starting with the chairman of the commission has been compromised and therefore, the chairman of the commission should resign with immediate effect, as Nigerians cannot trust him to oversee the governorship election.”

The APC Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, who reacted to Naja’atu’s claims, branded her stand as unserious and laughable.

Ibrahim described the former APC member as unfit to talk about somebody else, adding she lacks credibility.

He said: “Naja’atu is a member of the Police Service Commission. You will recall that she was dropped from the list of supervisors to monitor election activities in the North East after the APC PCC petitioned the PSC because of her partisanship. She was not just openly partisan, she was also a card-carrying member of the PDP.

“She got the position of member of the PSC by virtue of her membership of APC from the North-West. If Naja’atu has shame and credibility, she ought to have resigned completely from the PSC immediately she dropped her membership of the APC. But because it is lucrative, she was only interested in relinquishing her membership of the party and not membership of the position she secured through the party.

“That does not show a person with credibility. You cannot divorce your wife and still be sneaking in to meet her. If you leave, you have to leave completely. That is the meaning of resignation in principle.

“Anybody with this kind of dented credibility cannot pontificate about the credibility of any agency or personality. This is because if you want equity, you mustn’t come with dirty hands. Her hands are soiled. She is not in a position to talk about anything.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now