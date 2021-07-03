Metro
Son allegedly kills father, sells body parts to ritualists in Kwara
The police in Kwara State have arrested a man for allegedly killing and selling the body parts of his father, Michael Olagunju, to some ritualists in Kajola, Odo-Owa in the Oke-Ero Local Government Area of the state.
Ripples Nigeria learnt that Olagunju was allegedly murdered on his farm at Kajola last Thursday by his son, who was said to have connived with some ritualists to remove his father’s body parts, including his two hands and his heart.
An uncle of the suspect, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the family members believe that the suspect had a hand in his father’s death, saying it was the reason he was handed over to the police.
Meanwhile, the development was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi.
Okasanmi said, “A farmer was killed on his farm at Kajola in Odo-Owa last week. One suspect has been arrested in connection with the crime. The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Bagega, has ordered discreet Investigation into the matter.”
