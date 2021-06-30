SON closes down steel factories in Ikorodu

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has shut down two steel plants in Ikorodu area of Lagos State for producing substandard iron rods.

On Tuesday, the SON task force team raided Ikorodu companies and discovered four trucks filled with defective goods.

President of the Iron Rod Distributors Association of Nigeria (IRDAN), Gbenga Awoyale, welcomed the SON task force’s efforts to crackdown on firms who manufacture substandard items.

The inferior steel goods from the facilities, according to Awoyale, were linked to a distributor’s store in the Alimosho area of the state.

“The raid reaffirms our confidence in SON to spare no efforts in sanitising the manufacturing sector and ensure Nigerians have access to only quality products.

While commending the unusual stride of the SON, Awoyale further demanded justice in prosecution of the culprits.

“This will serve as a deterrent to other manufacturers who form the habit of producing substandard products for Nigeria markets, while producing high-quality products for exports,” Awoyale said.

Awoyale also asked the SON director-general to utilize his position to reassure Nigerians that no one is above the law by ensuring thorough prosecution in compliance with the SON Act 14 of 2015.

By David Ibemere…

