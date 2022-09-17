Son hat-trick helps Spurs thrash Leicester with Ndidi, Iheanacho in action

Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action for Leicester City in their disappointing defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Ndidi played up till the 85th minute while Iheanacho was introduced in the 74th minute with the hope of saving his side.

The Premier League clash on Saturday saw the Foxes beaten 6-2 by their hosts in London.

Heung-Min Son scored a hat-trick for Spurs, ending his goal drought in a bright way all within 13 minutes.

Read Also: UCL: Potter begins Chelsea reign with Salzburg draw, Haaland helps Man City beat Dortmund

Spurs had trailed to Youri Tielemans’ early penalty before taking advantage of the Foxes’ failings at set-pieces as Harry Kane and Eric Dier nodded home from corners to turn the game around.

James Maddison was the other scorer for Brendan Rodgers side before Son finished off the visitors with a scintillating treble.

Earlier in the Premier League, Manchester City defeated Wolves 3-0, with Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish scoring for the Pep Guardiola side.

In another Premier League encounter on Saturday, Newcastle played a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now