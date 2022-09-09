Son kills, buries father; steals ATM card, money in Kwara

A 23-year-old man, Hassan Ibrahim, has been arrested by the Kwara State Police Command for allegedly killing his father, a 90-year-old father, Ibrahim Sabi, burying the corpse in a shallow grave and stealing the deceased’s ATM card and withdrawing money from his account.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, who paraded the suspect at the Command’s Headquarters in Ilorin on Thursday, said he was arrested following a report made by his sister, Aishat.

Okasanmi said Hassan allegedly killed his father, a retired military officer and stealing the deceased ATM card to withdraw his money in the state before fleeing to Kaduna from where he was arrested.

“The suspect, after perpetrating the crime, buried his father’s corpse and fled to Kaduna State, where he had been secretly withdrawing his father’s money with the ATM card,” Okasanmi said.

Addressing journalists during the parade, the police spokesman said:

“On August 5, 2022, one Aishat Ibrahim reported that her 90-year-old father, Sabi Ibrahim, a retired army corporal, was missing. The circumstances of his disappearance elicited suspicion hence the resolve of the command to get to the root of it.

“Investigation into the matter led to the arrest of one Ibrahim Hassan, a biological son of the missing old man. During investigation, the suspect confessed to having administered paracetamol injection mixed with other substances on his father, who became weak and dizzy immediately after the injection.

“This he did after coming from the bank where he took his father to renew and collect his ATM card. The suspect, thereafter, took the father on a motorcycle he borrowed and conveyed his father to an isolated uncompleted building and strangulated his father.

“In a bid to conceal the crime, Hassan dug a shallow grave where he buried his father after dispossessing him of the bank ATM card. He then escaped to Kaduna State and started withdrawing from his late father’s account.

“He withdrew a total sum of N59,000. He (Hassan) stated further that the purpose of killing his father was to dispossess him of the ATM card since he already knows the pin. He also sold the borrowed motorcycle and eloped to Kaduna State where he was eventually arrested.”

Okasanmi added that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.

