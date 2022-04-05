Son of E.A. Adeboye, Leke, tags erring RCCG preachers as ‘goats’

Leke Adeboye, the son of the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A. Adeboye has slammed erring preachers of the church for failing to yield to instructions from the authorities.

In a post published on his Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon, Pastor Leke stated that pastors who choose to preach after the General overseer has spoken on every Thanksgiving Sunday service is a ‘goat’.

Specifically, every Thanksgiving Sunday comes up on the first Sunday of each month. According to the church authorities, all RCCG pastors are expected to connect with their National Headquarters where the General Overseer, Pastor E. A. Adeboye, will deliver a sermon.

Pastor Adeboye‘s sermon is expected to be the only sermon for that Sunday.

READ ALSO: RCCG clarifies position on Politics Directorate, claims new department is for voter education

However, in some RCCG parishes, most pastors go-ahead to share their own messages after the GO must have spent 30 to 45 minutes delivering his own sermon.

Livid at the act, Leke has since taken to his Instagram page to exude his frustration.

He wrote on Instagram:

“Why would you go and preach another sermon after, daddy GO has just finished speaking and preaching.”

Pastor Leke continued; “You are a goat, not a son.”

In the concluding part of his post, he corrected the erring preachers on what to do at the next Thanksgiving program. He admonished them to go into altar call and Thanksgiving once daddy GO is done preaching.

Read his post below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now