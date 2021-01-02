Son scores 100th Tottenham goal as 10-man Spurs thrash Leeds 3-0

Tottenham Hotspur have returned to winning ways after Son Heung-min scored his 100th goal for the club in their 3-0 victory over Leeds United.

The Premier League encounter saw the Jose Mourinho side seal their first league victory since 6 December, 2020.

The win also lifted them to third in the table, with Leeds remaining 11th.

Read Also: CAS ruling on Man City’s European ban ‘disgraceful decision’ —Mourinho

England forward, Harry Kane opened the scoring with a 29th-minute penalty after Ezgjan Alioski fouled Steven Bergwijn in the box.

The striker then assisted Son with a curling cross from the right as the South-Korean fired the hosts into a 2-0 advantage before halftime.

A 50th-minute Toby Alderweireld’s near-post header rounded off the scoring, before the stoppage-time dismissal of defender Matt Doherty for a second booking left Spurs with 10 men.

Join the conversation

Opinions