Sports
Son signs new Spurs deal, to stay at club until 2025
Tottenham Hotspur forward, Heung-Min Son has signed a new contract extension at the club which will keep him until 2025.
The 29-year-old has scored 107 goals in 280 appearances for the club since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.
Son has also been capped 93 times by South Korea, scoring 27 goals and appearing at two World Cups.
“There was no decision. It was easy. I’m so happy to be here and will be so glad to see the fans again soon,” he said.
“It was already a big honour to play here for six years. The club have showed me massive, massive respect and obviously I’m very happy to be here.”
Tottenham Hotspur finished on seventh spot in the Premier League last season, which was one their most difficult seasons in recent times.
