SON tells Nigerians what to look out for when buying gas cylinders
The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has issued a strong warning to marketers not to import fairly-used gas cylinders into the country.
The Head, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) of the organisation, Williams Okpeh, represented by Ayiti Akinwale, who spoke over the weekend in Lagos also advised Nigerians to stay away from China products.
According to him not only is the country facing many hazards due to substandard products, many marketers still prefer importing used cylinders.
“Refurbishing of cylinders should happen not more than once in its lifetime, and not be done by roadside welders,” he warned.
SON also added that most cylinders currently in circulation in the country are either old, substandard or expired.
On some of the qualities to watch out for when buying gas cylinders SON said, LPG cylinders must be identified with manufacturer’s or importer’s name/logo, imported LPG cylinders must have a SON Registration number for traceability, and locally produced LPG cylinders must have a MANCAP number for traceability.
In addition, LPG cylinders are manufactured in 2-piece or 3-piece, and all cylinders must have a statement of re-qualification on them.
“Any cylinder with major damage through dent, rust, fire etc. is considered as sub-standard and should be scrapped,” he added.
