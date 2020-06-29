SON vows to sanction manufacturers of substandard sanitiser, cautions consumers

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria on Monday said it would sanction manufacturers of substandard hand sanitizers and liquid hand wash in the country over failure to adhere to global best practices.

The regulatory body, in a statement posted on its official website on Monday, also counselled members of the public to use only certified hand sanitisers to avoid skin damage.

According to SON, the importance of quality hand sanitisers cannot be overemphasised in the fight against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, adding that it would “not tolerate any minus in standards.”

“SON urged consumers to always insist on patronising only hand sanitisers certified by SON to avoid harmful effects to their skin while also getting value for their hard-earned money.

“Quality hand sanitisers and liquid hand wash are one of the critical tools to battle the virus, hand washing with soap and water is one of the most important steps that can be taken to avoid getting sick and spreading the virus to loved ones.

“Many diseases were spread by not cleaning the hands properly after touching contaminated objects or surfaces, stressing why it was critical to wash hands at key times, such as after a flood or during a pandemic,” SON said

It also called on manufacturers to visit its offices to obtain the required standards for producing goods in the country, adding that it would support businesses that have public health safety at heart.

