Soon after sack by NURTW, Lagos govt hands park over to ﻿MC Oluomo, ex-AIG Odumosu

The Lagos State Government has appointed an ex-chairman of the state’s chapter of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Musiliu Akinsanya and a former Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, as the leaders of the newly formed Lagos State Parks Management Committee.

Akinsanya who is popularly known as MC Oluomo was yesterday sacked as the Lagos State chairman of the NURTW, by the union’s National Administrative Council (NAC), which also dissolved its Lagos council.

Following the development, the Lagos state government, on Thursday, announced Oluomo as the Chairman of the committee, and Odumosu as the Liaison Officer between the government and the committee.

The announcement was contained in a press statement by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, titled, “Lagos govt sets up Parks Management Committee”.

Sunday Ojora, popularly known among transport workers as “Kudeti” was appointed Deputy Chairman, while Mustapha Adekunle, popularly known as ‘Sego’ makes the 25-man list as a member.

An ex-Permanent Secretary, Dr. Taiwo Salaam, was also appointed as the secretary of the committee.

The full list of members of the committee, as announced by the Commissioner for Information, are:

1. Mr. Hakeem Odumosu (AIG Rtd) – Government Liaison Officer

2. Alh Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya – Chairman

3. Alh Sulyman B. Ojora – (Deputy Chairman )

4. Dr. Taiwo Olufemi Salaam (Secretary)

5. Comrade Olayiwola Lemboye

6. Alh Mustapha Adekunle

7. Alh Ganiyu Shittu

8. Alh Mukaila Runsewe

9. Alh Sulyman Yusuf

10. Alh Mufutau Mutiu

11. Alh Yinka Hassan

12. Alh Sunday Ogunleye

13. Alh Moshood Omojowa

14. Alh Ismaila Aigoro

15. Alh Ibrahim Yusuf. O

16. Alh Akeem Tijani

17. Mrs Omolabake Adelakun

18. Comrade Kazeem Hassan

19. Alh Wasiu Amole

20. Alh Ganiyu Ayinde

21. Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye

22. John Victor Owolabi

23. Saburi Salami

24. Ibrahim Onitiju

25. Odusanya Gbenga

