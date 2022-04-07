News
Soon after sack by NURTW, Lagos govt hands park over to MC Oluomo, ex-AIG Odumosu
The Lagos State Government has appointed an ex-chairman of the state’s chapter of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Musiliu Akinsanya and a former Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, as the leaders of the newly formed Lagos State Parks Management Committee.
Akinsanya who is popularly known as MC Oluomo was yesterday sacked as the Lagos State chairman of the NURTW, by the union’s National Administrative Council (NAC), which also dissolved its Lagos council.
Following the development, the Lagos state government, on Thursday, announced Oluomo as the Chairman of the committee, and Odumosu as the Liaison Officer between the government and the committee.
The announcement was contained in a press statement by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, titled, “Lagos govt sets up Parks Management Committee”.
Sunday Ojora, popularly known among transport workers as “Kudeti” was appointed Deputy Chairman, while Mustapha Adekunle, popularly known as ‘Sego’ makes the 25-man list as a member.
An ex-Permanent Secretary, Dr. Taiwo Salaam, was also appointed as the secretary of the committee.
The full list of members of the committee, as announced by the Commissioner for Information, are:
1. Mr. Hakeem Odumosu (AIG Rtd) – Government Liaison Officer
2. Alh Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya – Chairman
3. Alh Sulyman B. Ojora – (Deputy Chairman )
4. Dr. Taiwo Olufemi Salaam (Secretary)
5. Comrade Olayiwola Lemboye
6. Alh Mustapha Adekunle
7. Alh Ganiyu Shittu
8. Alh Mukaila Runsewe
9. Alh Sulyman Yusuf
10. Alh Mufutau Mutiu
11. Alh Yinka Hassan
12. Alh Sunday Ogunleye
13. Alh Moshood Omojowa
14. Alh Ismaila Aigoro
15. Alh Ibrahim Yusuf. O
16. Alh Akeem Tijani
17. Mrs Omolabake Adelakun
18. Comrade Kazeem Hassan
19. Alh Wasiu Amole
20. Alh Ganiyu Ayinde
21. Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye
22. John Victor Owolabi
23. Saburi Salami
24. Ibrahim Onitiju
25. Odusanya Gbenga
