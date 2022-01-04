Entertainment
Sophia Momodu, Davido’s first baby mama speaks on alleged battle with second baby mama in nightclub
Sophia Momodu, the first baby mama of Nigerian recording artiste, Davido has addressed online trolls who alleged that she engaged in a fight with second baby mama, Amanda Mandy in a nightclub.
Speaking via Instagram Live in the United States, the businesswoman mentioned that she would not be condoning any form of truancy from online trolls in 2022.
READ ALSO: Burna Boy, Davido settle feud
According to Sophia, she has spent the last six years battling with online bullies who have never seen anything good about her.
Sophia concluded that in 2022 nobody would spread false rumors about her.
Watch her speak below.
