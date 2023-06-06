Sophia Momodu says she can’t wait to change Davido daughter’s last name

Lagos businesswoman, Sophia Momodu, the first babymama of popular Nigerian musician Davido has stated that she can’t wait to change her daughter’s last name.

Sophia Momodu who has been at loggerheads with Davido over his continued absence in her life made the comments during a chat with some of her fans on Snapchat.

The mother of one who disclosed that she has been playing the role of mom and dad to their daughter Imade, also added that she is considering changing her daughter’s last name to ‘Momodu’.

READ ALSO:Sophia Momodu shades Davido again, says financial abuse is domestic abuse

‘‘Can’t wait to change her name. I still think Momodu is okay as I am the mom and dad.’’ Sophia wrote in reply to a fan.

Moments after she shared the above comments on Snapchat, another fan identified as @Grace warned that her remarks may be misinterpreted by bloggers.

In her reply, Sophia said; ‘‘I don’t know any educated, intelligent Nigerian that has had anything negative to say to a woman that actively plays the role of a mom and dad all by herself. The rest can set up a gofundme account if they are really pressed.

