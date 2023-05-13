Entertainment
Sophia Momodu shades Davido again, says financial abuse is domestic abuse
Sophia Momodu, the estranged baby mama of Nigerian musician, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has taken a swipe at her baby daddy again.
Recall that the mother of one had in a series of posts on Twitter said that it is disgusting for men to financially bully a woman into staying with them especially when children are involved.
Sophia Momodu who did not mention who the post was directed at also noted that there’s got to be a special place in hell for people who intentionally punish innocent children.
While sensing that the message may have been directed at him, Davido also took to his social media to respond to the Twitter tirade by Sophia Momodu.
Davido's baby mama, Sophia, calls out men who financially bully women into staying with them
In the tweet directed at no one in particular, Davido shared a screenshot of him doing his ‘Unavailable’ dance, while adding that he’s got no time for “wahala”.
Sophia Momodu has now fired back at Davido in a post on her Instagram page in a post where she stated that financial abuse is a form of domestic abuse.
‘‘Financial abuse is domestic abuse,’’ the businesswoman and mother of Davido’s first child wrote on Instagram.
