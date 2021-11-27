Sound Sultan’s wife celebrates late singer’s first posthumous birthday

Farida Fasasi, the widow of late Nigerian entertainment polymath Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan, on Saturday took to her social media platform to celebrate him on his 45th birthday.

The singer died on July 11 after a battle with cancer.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Farida said she misses her late husband and professed her undying love for him.

She wrote: ”Olanrewaju Fasasi ‘Oko Farida.’

“I miss your cheeky gap-toothed smile.

“I miss your jokes.

“I miss waking up to guitar strings.

“Even more, I miss our inside jokes.

“It’s your birthday today. I’ll forever celebrate all that you’ve been to me. I love you, forever and always lnna lillahi wa Inna ilayhi rajiun.”

