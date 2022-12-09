South Africa bans preaching, gambling, inside new trains

South African authorities have banned any form of preaching inside the newly launched trains in the country.

The decision was contained in a circular by the South Africa’s Passenger Rail Agency (Prasa), on Friday, with a stern warning to preachers, gamblers and informal traders to stay away from the new trains.

Local media outlets report that the Prasa warming is part of measures meant to ensure that “one particular behavioural system of any other group cannot be imposed on other commuters on board,” quoting the agency’s spokesperson, Lilian Mofokeng, as saying.

“We are doing this in an effort to ensure that there is the free passage of movement for our commuters, so that they are kept clean and safe.

“It will also enhance passenger safety and onboard cleanliness,” she said.

