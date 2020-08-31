SOUTH AFRICA: President Ramaphosa to face probe over campaign funding

The President of South Africa, Cril Ramaphosa will soon appear before an integrity commission to face probe over a controversial campaign donation, so says the country’s ruling party.
This was revealed in a statement on Sunday by Jessie Duarte, a senior member of the African National Congress, who however did not specify when Mr Ramaphosa would present himself before the party panel.
In a report, South Africa’s anti-corruption watchdog alleged that Mr Ramaphosa had misled parliament about money he received in 2017, worth more than $36,000 (£27,000).
Mr Ramaphosa has however maintained that the donation was made towards his campaign for the ANC leadership.
