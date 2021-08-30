Business
South Africa’ rebased economy, falls $62.29bn below Nigeria’s GDP
Nigeria’s economy remains the largest in Africa after South Africa rebased its economy to include new sectors that sprang out in recent years within the country. http://www.statssa.gov.za/?p=14614
The country recalculated its economic growth in the last nine years, which showed that South Africa’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 9.6 percent between 2011 to 2020.
During the period within 2014 and 2020, the Statistics South Africa (SSA) said in its report that the economy grew by 11 percent. The rebase pushed the country’s GDP value to $370 billion.
This is $62.29 billion below Nigeria’s GDP of $432.29 billion, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the World Bank.
READ ALSO: South Africa’s economy enters recession
The rebase by South Africa comes at a period Nigeria’s economy grew by 5.01 percent in the second quarter of 2021. Nigeria had conducted it’s own rebasing in 2014, which edged the country’s GDP ahead of SA.
Rebasing of the economy is done every five years, but when Nigeria last did it, the country calculated from 1999 to 2013. Note that rebasing of the economy enables the adoption of new economic realities, which includes inflation and new sectors.
In the case of Nigeria, the country added the growth of the Nollywood industry and the telecommunications industry. Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Federal Government plans to conduct another rebase exercise, which will cover 2015 to 2018/2019. https://www.ripplesnigeria.com/fg-to-rebase-nigerias-economy-after-two-recessions-in-five-years/
Note that the new rebase of South Africa, put their economy in third place, below Egypt and Nigeria respectively.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...