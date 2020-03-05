South Africa reports first coronavirus case

South Africa annouced its first case of the novel coronavirus on Thursday Morning.

The country’s Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, disclosed that it was a 38-year-old male who travelled to Italy that had the virus.

The case was detected in the country’s eastern Kwa-Zulu Natal province.

It was also disclosed that the patient and his wife were part of a group of 10 people who arrived back in South Africa from Italy on March 1.

Read also: CORONAVIRUS: US commits $8.3bn to fight outbreak as Senegal, Algeria record new cases

According to the health ministry, “This morning,the National Institute for Communicable Diseases confirmed that a suspected case of COVID-19 has tested positive”.

However, this was the first case in southern Africa, and the latest confirmed case in sub-Saharan Africa after Nigeria and Senegal.

Italy has now emerged as the European hotspot for the deadly virus with the national death toll at 107, the deadliest outbreak outside China.

Join the conversation

Opinions