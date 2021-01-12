South Africa shuts land borders to stem spread of mutant COVID-19 variant

The government of South Africa has moved to shut its land borders in a bid to stem the spread of the mutant COVID-19 variant which has been recorded across the country.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who stated that land borders will be closed to most travellers until 15 February, 2021.

The President who issued the order in a televised address said that the pandemic in South Africa is currently at its most devastating, with the number of infections recorded thus far exceeding the peak figures experienced in the first wave.

Ramaphosa also warned during the televised address that events such as funerals have continued to play a big part as a super-spreader of the deadly virus.

“Funerals have become a death trap for many of our people,” he said, as he urged people to stay at home.

“The vaccine programme that South Africa plans to undertake will be the most ambitious logistical project in the country’s history.

“20 million doses of the vaccine have already been secured, for delivery in the coming months, with negotiations ongoing with a number of different manufacturers,” Ramaphosa stated.

