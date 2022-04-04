South African app, Strove, raises R4m. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. South African app, Strove, raises R4 million

Strove, a South African employee wellness startup, has raised a R4 million seed funding round, approximated at 274602.68 USD, led by early-stage VC firm, Launch Africa.

The raiser comes after an initial R4 million seed funding round also led by Launch Africa Ventures to help it facilitate its expansion plans into the UK.

The 2-year old Strove is a mental and physical well-being app-based platform for companies and employees around the world with a focus on inspiring employees to live a healthy and active life.

Founded by Chris Bruchhausen, the company uses gamification techniques (points, badges, and leaderboards) to stimulate and reward users.

Speaking on the pointing system, Bruchhausen noted that rewards can be converted to vouchers, and claimed via partner ventures.

He said: “The points are determined by our points algorithm which looks at a number of different metrics such as heart rate, calories, distance, duration, and age of the employee, and assigns points accordingly.

“Those points can then be spent on vouchers at any of the merchant partners that we have in the app, some of which include Bootleggers, Vida, PicknPay, and Dis-Chem.”

Tech Trivia: What word does Internet Explorer use to refer to webpage bookmarks?

A My Pages

B Pins

C Labels

D Favorites

Answer: See end of post

READ ALSO: Paris-based startup Malt acquires Comatch. 1 other thing and a trivia

2. Tesla delivers 310,000+ cars despite an ‘extremely difficult quarter’

American automobile company, Tesla, has announced delivering more than 310,000 electric vehicles in the first three months of the year despite various challenges.

The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, revealed this in a new post, describing it as the highest delivery up to date with almost 70% more than the same time last year.

“This was an exceptionally difficult quarter due to supply chain interruptions and China zero Covid policy,” Musk tweeted.

According to figures released over the weekend, Tesla delivered 310,048 cars from the start of this year to the end of March, up from 184,800 a year earlier.

Describing how the feat was achieved, Musk acknowledged the efforts of his team and suppliers.

“Outstanding work by Tesla team and key suppliers saved the day,” he added.

The American car manufacturer has been able to navigate the Chinese imposed lockdown in Shanghai, a major manufacturing and financial centre, owing to the mass COVID-19 outbreak.

Trivia answer: Favorites

While most Web browsers store saved webpage locations as bookmarks, Internet Explorer saves them as favorites. For example, when you save a webpage location in Firefox, it gets stored as a bookmark.

When you save one in Internet Explorer, it gets stored as a favorite. For this reason, the terms “bookmarks” and “favorites” are often used synonymously.

By: Kayode Hamzat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now